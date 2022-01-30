Brokerages Set Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Price Target at $88.61

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.61.

H has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NYSE:H traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,548. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average of $82.16. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,800,000 after buying an additional 705,468 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,386,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,675,000 after purchasing an additional 88,840 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,380,000 after purchasing an additional 638,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,257,000 after purchasing an additional 171,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

