Brokerages Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Amdocs reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amdocs.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.63. 424,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,274. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,457,000 after buying an additional 1,927,466 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,306,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,144,000 after buying an additional 79,199 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,390,000 after buying an additional 1,109,904 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,687,000 after buying an additional 2,793,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,475,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,607,000 after buying an additional 35,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.