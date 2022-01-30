Analysts Anticipate Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($4.00) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chemomab Therapeutics.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24).

CMMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:CMMB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 37,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,166. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $168.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $53.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMMB. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.