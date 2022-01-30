Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.19.

SRTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:SRTS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.36. 123,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,698. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $122.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 22,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $176,763.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $170,834.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,668 shares of company stock worth $670,220 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

