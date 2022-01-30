Analysts Set Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Price Target at $82.00

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of ORKLY stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 22,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Orkla ASA has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

