Pangolin (PNG) Hits Market Capitalization of $28.67 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Pangolin has a total market cap of $28.67 million and $2.37 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00048111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.93 or 0.06846788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,931.26 or 1.00106015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00050696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00052251 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,308,518 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

