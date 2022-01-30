Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the December 31st total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXBR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Oxbridge Re during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,344. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $7.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $26.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.06% and a return on equity of 72.39%. The company had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

