Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Down 48.6% in January

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:MGIC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 35,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.37. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $120.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

