WorkQuest Token Market Cap Hits $382,336.59 (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a total market capitalization of $382,336.59 and $329,029.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WorkQuest Token

WorkQuest Token is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,163,179 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

