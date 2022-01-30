PutinCoin Price Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $836,028.64 and $196.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,260.94 or 1.00664678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00071082 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00020673 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00032698 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.53 or 0.00512047 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

