$2.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report $2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.42. Five Below posted earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $4.44 on Friday, reaching $158.84. 723,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,514. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below has a 1-year low of $151.01 and a 1-year high of $237.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 19,421.0% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 698,184 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2,394.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,639,000 after buying an additional 492,087 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $99,170,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after buying an additional 468,212 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,348,000 after buying an additional 330,390 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.