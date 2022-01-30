Zacks: Analysts Anticipate D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to Post $2.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will report earnings per share of $2.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.61 and the highest is $3.03. D.R. Horton posted earnings of $2.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $14.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.37 to $17.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $20.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

In related news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 84.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.0% during the second quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.05. 4,537,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121,823. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $110.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

