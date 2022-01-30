Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Short Interest Update

Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 133.5% from the December 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 744,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mainz Biomed B.V. stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,181. Mainz Biomed B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85.

Get Mainz Biomed B.V. alerts:

Mainz Biomed B.V. Company Profile

Mainz Biomed N.V. develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert, an accurate, non-invasive, and easy-to-use early detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. Mainz Biomed N.V. is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mainz Biomed B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainz Biomed B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.