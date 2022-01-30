Short Interest in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY) Expands By 156.5%

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 156.5% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:DRAY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. 101,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,395. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

Get Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,936,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I is based in United States.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.