Short Interest in Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Grows By 144.1%

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,500 shares, an increase of 144.1% from the December 31st total of 156,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:MRAI traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 830,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Marpai has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76.

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Jane Cavalier acquired 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,326.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edmundo Gonzalez acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 28,230 shares of company stock worth $120,477.

Marpai Company Profile

Marpai Inc is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc is based in TAMPA, Fla.

