Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. Sonic Automotive reported earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $9.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 16.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 3.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth $122,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 12.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 499,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.47. The stock had a trading volume of 324,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,161. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

