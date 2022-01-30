Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IBER remained flat at $$9.69 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,300. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Get Ibere Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,724,000. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ibere Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibere Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.