Short Interest in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declines By 51.2%

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the December 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EHI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.32. 15,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,328. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $10.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 23.4% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

