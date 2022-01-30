Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives $19.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRO shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Marathon Oil by 519.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,414 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,174 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,951,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 297.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,820,000 after buying an additional 2,070,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.84. 18,507,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,878,771. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $20.58.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

