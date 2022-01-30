Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives $19.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.60.
A number of equities analysts have commented on MRO shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MRO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.84. 18,507,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,878,771. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $20.58.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -399.93%.
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
