Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Receives $10.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on BW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BW. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth $195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 89.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 458,653 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 236.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 394,519 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 36.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 287,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 76,127 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 422.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

BW stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. 505,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,631. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.80 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

