The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

BK traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $58.48. 4,126,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,256,419. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.