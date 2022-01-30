BillionHappiness (BHC) One Day Volume Hits $202,123.00

BillionHappiness (CURRENCY:BHC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One BillionHappiness coin can now be purchased for $46.85 or 0.00124238 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BillionHappiness has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. BillionHappiness has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $202,123.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BillionHappiness Coin Profile

BillionHappiness is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins. BillionHappiness’ official website is billionhappiness.com . BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BighanCoin is a Proof of Work Quark cryptocurrency. It is an international free trade service for online and offline consumer spending. “

Buying and Selling BillionHappiness

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BillionHappiness directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BillionHappiness should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BillionHappiness using one of the exchanges listed above.

