Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 715.57 ($9.65).

GPOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 640 ($8.63) to GBX 700 ($9.44) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.12) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Great Portland Estates stock traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 753.50 ($10.17). 797,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of GBX 631.11 ($8.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 810.50 ($10.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 736.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 751.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.