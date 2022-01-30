Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Down 60.0% in January

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARRW. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth $66,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the third quarter worth $149,000.

Arrowroot Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 27,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,410. Arrowroot Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

