BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 169.0% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCML. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 18.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 703,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 108,705 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 594,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in BayCom by 88.1% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 413,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 193,551 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BayCom by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 306,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BayCom by 14.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BayCom stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. 11,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,025. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a market cap of $226.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BayCom had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 7.79%. On average, analysts expect that BayCom will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

