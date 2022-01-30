CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Down 47.1% in January

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the December 31st total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 298,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CFBK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639. The firm has a market cap of $106.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.71. CF Bankshares has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 28.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

