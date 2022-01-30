Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 152.9% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 109.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $25.11. 895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,475. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $26.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th.

