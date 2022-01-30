Graphlinq Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $4.90 Million (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $515,968.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00046035 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00108213 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

GLQ is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

