Analysts Set Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT at $328.81

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $328.81.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $9.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,712,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,548. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.23.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,036,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

