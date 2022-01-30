Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Receives $93.45 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.52. 5,426,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,649. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.90. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $64.20 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The company had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.62) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.