Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives $470.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $461.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Simmons Bank grew its position in Generac by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,743,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $9.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,509. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.71. Generac has a 12-month low of $244.64 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

