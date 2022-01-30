Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDVA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDVA) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Modiv stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.07. Modiv has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $26.39.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.5326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

