Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Down 51.5% in January

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the December 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,636.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock remained flat at $$7.49 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 48,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,835. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $9.63.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2116 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

