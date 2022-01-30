ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $701.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to report sales of $701.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $693.80 million to $706.00 million. ITT posted sales of $708.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $689.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $90.60. 421,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,039. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.30. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in ITT by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in ITT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

