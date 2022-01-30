TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report $11.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.28 million and the highest is $32.84 million. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27,900%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 million to $39.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $82.31 million, with estimates ranging from $37.20 million to $159.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. 8,895,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $56.50.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,976,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 38,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.