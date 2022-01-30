John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 128.3% from the December 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.76. 17,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,150. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.95. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
