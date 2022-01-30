John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 128.3% from the December 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.76. 17,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,150. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.95. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after acquiring an additional 74,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.