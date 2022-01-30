Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the December 31st total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the period.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.45. 22,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,330. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.27. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

