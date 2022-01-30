Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) Short Interest Down 42.2% in January

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AMPI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. 57,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,362. Advanced Merger Partners has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Get Advanced Merger Partners alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advanced Merger Partners stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Advanced Merger Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Merger Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Merger Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.