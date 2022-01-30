Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vivendi from €38.00 ($43.18) to €13.40 ($15.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.91) to €14.10 ($16.02) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

VIVHY traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 56,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,661. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

