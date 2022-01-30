Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRCDF shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRCDF traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.35. 4,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $37.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average is $32.85.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

