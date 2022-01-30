Analysts Set Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) PT at $20.92

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:BANC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.22. 319,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,622. Banc of California has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Banc of California’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,015 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 77,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

