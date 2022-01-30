Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
RFI traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 62,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,325. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
