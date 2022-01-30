Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RFI traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 62,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,325. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after buying an additional 45,183 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 388,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.