Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 alerts:

Shares of TVE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.07. 10,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,354. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.