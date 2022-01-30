Datamine (DAM) Price Down 15.5% Over Last Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $206,232.80 and $5,769.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for $0.0632 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.18 or 0.00249647 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000117 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006850 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000903 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.37 or 0.01120992 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,263,350 coins. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.