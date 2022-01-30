Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $372.05.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In other Coinbase Global news, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $1,880,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.47, for a total transaction of $13,498,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,144 shares of company stock worth $136,837,785 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 63,898 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,668 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $44,168,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,137 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COIN stock traded up $7.38 on Friday, hitting $177.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,470,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,017. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $162.20 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.99.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.