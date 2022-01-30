NestEGG Coin (EGG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $487.00

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. NestEGG Coin has a market cap of $103,999.28 and $487.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00022104 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000212 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000700 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About NestEGG Coin

NestEGG Coin is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NestEGG Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NestEGG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

