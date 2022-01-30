BitTube (TUBE) Market Cap Reaches $877,328.16

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. BitTube has a total market cap of $877,328.16 and approximately $459.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.85 or 0.00390439 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000124 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 334,176,110 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

