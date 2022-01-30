Wrapped Bitcoin Price Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $38,036.22 or 0.99768854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $10.32 billion and $173.84 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00071862 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020626 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00031855 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.36 or 0.00501924 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 271,257 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WBTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.