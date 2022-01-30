Wownero Price Reaches $0.0949 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0949 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $4.94 million and $5,291.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00047926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001119 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

