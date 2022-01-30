Comparing TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) & Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for TechTarget and Exela Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget 0 2 6 0 2.75 Exela Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

TechTarget presently has a consensus target price of $98.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.64%. Exela Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 456.44%. Given Exela Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than TechTarget.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of TechTarget shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of TechTarget shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TechTarget and Exela Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget $148.38 million 15.23 $17.07 million $0.67 117.01 Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.09 -$178.53 million ($3.00) -0.21

TechTarget has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exela Technologies. Exela Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TechTarget, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

TechTarget has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TechTarget and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget 8.70% 20.50% 8.43% Exela Technologies -13.54% N/A -16.13%

Summary

TechTarget beats Exela Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services. The company was founded by Don Hawk and Greg Strakosch on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

